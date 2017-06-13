Special Education Aide - Gardner Grade School District 72c

GARDNER GRADE SCHOOL DISTRICT 72C has a vacancy for a 1:1 special education aide for the 2017-18 school year. For inquiries or questions please call the office during business hours at 815-237-2313. This is a full-time position with a starting hourly rate between $10.50 and $11.50 per hour. The position will remain open until filled. Interested candidates please submit credentials to:

Ron Harris,

Superintendent

Gardner Grade School District 72c

598 N. Elm Street

Gardner, IL 60424

ch25a-28b