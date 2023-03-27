South Wilmington Grade School is in need of a part-time bookkeeper for approximately 10-20 hours per month. The candidate should have knowledge and experience with payroll, accounts payable, and bank reconciliation. Knowledge of QuickBooks is helpful. Interested candidates should submit a resume to South Wilmington Grade School, 375 Fifth St., P.O. Box 459, South Wilmington, IL 60474 or email cchristensen@swil74.org. Questions can be directed to Superintendent Cindy Christensen at 815-237-2281.

South Wilmington Grade School is seeking applicants for the following positions for the 2023-2024 School Year. Certified Paraprofessional-Full Time: Preference given to applicants with a BA and qualify to hold a substitute license. Middle School Language Arts Teacher: Full time starting with the 2023-2024 school year. For all positions, send letter of interest and résumé along with a copy of certification and endorsements if applicable to Mrs. Cynthia Christensen, Superintendent, P.O. Box 459, South Wilmington, IL 60474 by May 1, 2023 or email cchristensen@swil74.org. Please indicate in the heading the position of interest. Start Date for all positions will be August 14, 2023.