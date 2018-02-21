South Wilmington Firemens Beach and Park Club is Looking for Applicants for the 2018 Season

South Wilmington Firemens Beach and Park Club is looking for applicants for our 2018 season. Gate Guard - Day/Afternoon/Evening Shifts. Season is End of March -November 1st. Maintenance Department - must have experience. Life Guards - Must have Red Cross Certification and CPR certification. Life Guard Supervisor- Must have Red Cross Certification and CPR certification (Memorial Day - Labor Day) Please apply in person at the club office. Applications will be accepted Tuesday - Thursday 10:00am - 2:00pm. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. ch9b-11a