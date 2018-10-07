South Wilm. Grade School now hiring for janitor
South Wilmington Grade School has a Janitorial position open for the 2018-2019 school year. Experience with maintenance and cleaning is preferred but not necessary. The position is 7 hours per day with paid vacation and holidays. Interested applicants should send a letter of
application listing your qualifications along with references to: Cynthia Christensen, Superintendent, 375 5th Avenue, PO Box 459, South Wilmington, IL 60474 or email information to Mrs. Christensen at cchristensen@swil74.org.cc28b-31b
