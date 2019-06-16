South Wilm Grade School ISO Middle School language arts teacher

South Wilmington Grade School is seeking a Middle School Language Arts Teacher for the 2019-2020 school year. Candidate must be highly qualified and endorsed to teach Language Arts at the Middle School level. Send letter of interest and résumé along with a copy of license and endorsements to Mrs. Cynthia Christensen, Superintendent, P.O. Box 459, South Wilmington, IL 60474 or email information to cchristensen@swil74.org . Applications are

due by July 10, 2019.ch25a-27b