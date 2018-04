Lincoln A.C. welder long cable $150; 14” Porter Cable chop saw $125, new in box, 15 amps; 16 gal. shop vack $40, Porter Cable angle grinder 41/2” $20; Sears 33 gal. air comp. long hose, Milton Chuck, oil less, 5 air tools, $250; 4-ton floor jack $50, 15-ton railroad jack $50, 10FT pole saw, 14” bar, $50. ca17b-20a