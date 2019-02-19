Sheriff Sale 2018CH57

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

GRUNDY COUNTY, ILLINOIS

FIRST MIDWEST BANK, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO STANDARD BANK AND TRUST COMPANY,

Plaintiff,

v.

TIANA SHENBERG, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS,

Defendants.

2018CH57

Owner Occupied Single-Family Home

923 1/2 Fremont Street Morris, IL 60450

NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on November 16, 2018, the Sheriff of Grundy County will at 10:00 a.m. on March 21, 2019 in the Lobby of the Grundy County Courthouse, located at 111 E. Washington St., Morris, IL 60450 sell at public auction to the highest bidder, as set forth below, the following described real estate:

THE SOUTH 60 FEET OF LOT 24, BLOCK 1 IN C.H. AND H.C. GOOLD'S ADDITION TO MORRIS IN GRUNDY COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Commonly known as: 923 1/2 Fremont Street, Morris, IL 60450

P.I.N.: 05-04-354-004

The real estate is improved is a Single Family Residence.

The Judgment amount was $66,105.44

Sale terms: 10% down of the highest bid by certified funds at the close of the auction. The balance, including the Judicial sale fee for Abandoned Residential Property Municipality Relief Fund, which is calculated on residential real estate at the rate of $1.00 for each $1,000.00 or fraction thereof of the amount paid by the purchaser not to exceed $300.00, in certified funds, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. No fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lien or acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in "AS IS" condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court.

Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser will receive a Certificate of Sale that will entitle the purchaser to a deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale. The deed may be subject to prior recorded mortgages and/or liens against the real estate. The property will NOT be open for inspection and plaintiff makes no representation as to the condition of the property. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify all information. Where a sale of real estate is made to satisfy a lien prior to that of the United States, the United States shall have one year from the date of sale within which to redeem, except that with respect to a lien arising under the internal revenue laws the period shall be 120 days or the period allowable for redemption under State law, whichever is longer, and in any case in which, under the provisions of section 505 of the Housing Act of 1950, as amended (12 U.S.C. ¬ß1701(k)), and subsection (d) of section 3720 of title 38 of the United States Code, the right to redeem does not arise, there shall be no right of redemption.

If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If this property is a condominium unit which is part of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1). IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(c) OF THE ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW. For information, contact Plaintiff's attorney: Kimberly A. Padjen or Jennifer M. Hughes. Please refer to file number: 50765

GOMBERG SHARFMAN PC

Attorneys for Plaintiff

208 S. LaSalle St., #1410

Chicago, IL 60604

(312) 332-6194 Ext 22/32

NOTE: Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, you are advised that Plaintiff's attorney is deemed to be a debt collector attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

I3112886

Published in the Free Press Newspaper on Wednesday, February 20 & 27, and March 6, 2019.