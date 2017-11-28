Sheriff Sale 2016 CH 123

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

GRUNDY COUNTY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

NUMARK CREDIT UNION

Plaintiff,

-v.-

GENE FRED GANG A/K/A GENE F GANG, et al Defendant

2016 CH 123

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of

Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on May 10, 2017, an

agent for The Judicial Sales Corporation, will at 9:00 AM on January

8, 2018, at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 East Washington Street

front door entrance, MORRIS, IL, 60450, sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, as set forth below, the following described real

estate:

Commonly known as 1830 EAST NORTH STREET, MORRIS, IL 60450

Property Index No. 05-11-476-018.

The real estate is improved with a single family home with a detached

one car garage.

Sale terms: 25% down of the highest bid by certified funds at the close of the sale payable to The Judicial Sales Corporation. No third party checks will be accepted. The balance in certified funds/or wire transfer, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. No fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale.

The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special

assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in AS IS condition.

The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser will receive a Certificate of Sale that will entitle the purchaser to a

deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale.

The property will NOT be open for inspection and plaintiff makes no representation as to the condition of the property.

Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify

all information.

If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at

the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property

Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If this property is a condominium unit which is part of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale other than a mortgagee

shall pay the assessments required by The Condominium Property Act,

765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1).

IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF

POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW.

You will need a photo identification issued by a government agency

(driver's license, passport, etc.) in order to gain entry into our building and the foreclosure sale room in Cook County and the same identification for sales held at other county venues where The

Judicial Sales Corporation conducts foreclosure sales.

For information: Visit our website at service.atty-pierce.com.

between the hours of 3 and 5pm. McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC,

Plaintiff's Attorneys, One North Dearborn Street, Suite 1200,

Chicago, IL 60602. Tel No. (312) 416-5500. Please refer to file

number 258910.

THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION

One South Wacker Drive, 24th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606-4650 (312) 236-SALE

You can also visit The Judicial Sales Corporation at www.tjsc.com for a 7 day status report of pending sales.

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

One North Dearborn Street, Suite 1200

Chicago, IL 60602

(312) 416-5500

E-Mail: pleadings@mccalla.com

Attorney File No. 258910

Case Number: 2016 CH 123

TJSC#: 37-10076

Published in the Free Pressnewspapers on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Dec. 6 & 13, 2017.