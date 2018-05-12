Sheriff Sale 18 CH 0727

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT YOU ARE ADVISED THAT THIS LAW FIRM IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

STATE OF ILLINOIS )

) SS.

COUNTY OF WILL )

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Plaintiff,

vs.

FRANCES A EATON, PNC BANK, N.A.; UNKOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS.

Defendant. No. 18 CH 0727

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Public notice is hereby given that pursuant to a judgment entered in the above cause on the 6th day of September, 2018, MIKE KELLEY, Sheriff of Will County, Illinois, will on Thursday, the 13th day of December, 2018 , commencing at 12:00 o'clock noon, at the Will County Courthouse Annex, 57 N. Ottawa Street, Room 201, Joliet, IL 60432, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder or bidders the following-described real estate:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN COUNTY OF WILL, STATE OF ILLINOIS, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 141 AND THAT PART OF LOT 142 IN NORTHCREST, A SUBDIVISION OF PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER AND PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 25, IN TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, AND IN RANGE 9 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED OCTOBER 18, 1948, AS DOCUMENT NO. 646750, EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE SOURCE MATERIAL BENEATH THE SURFACE TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO MINE AND REMOVE THE SAME, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 142, THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 142, 90.54 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER THEREOF, THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 142, BEING A CURVE TO THE LEFT, HAVING A RADIUS OF 163.04 FEET, A CHORD DISTANCE OF 25.00 FEET, THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY 90.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, IN WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS.

Commonly known as: 614 S CIRCLE DR , WILMINGTON, IL 60481

Description of Improvements: Single Family

P.I.N.: 03-17-25-106-016-0000

Terms of Sale: ten percent (10%) at the time of sale and the balance within twenty-four (24) hours. No judicial sale fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. All payments shall be made in cash or certified funds payable to the Sheriff of Will County.

In the event the property is a condominium, in accordance with 735 ILCS 5/15-1507(c)(1)(H-1) and (H-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the unit, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 and the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.

Pursuant to Local Court Rule 11.03 (J) if there is a surplus following application of the proceeds of sale, then the plaintiff shall send written notice pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512(d) to all parties to the proceeding advising them of the amount of the surplus and that the surplus will be held until a party obtains a court order for its distribution or, in the absence of an order, until the surplus is forfeited to the State.

FOR INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

marinosci law group, p.c. - illinois

134 North La Salle St., Ste 1900

Chicago, Illinois 60602

P: 312- 940-8582

F:577-571-4228 MIKE KELLEY

Plaintiff's Attorney Sheriff of Will County.

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on Nov. 21, 28 & Dec. 5, 2018.

