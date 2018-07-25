Sheriff Sale 18 CH 0014

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT YOU ARE ADVISED THAT THIS LAW FIRM IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

STATE OF ILLINOIS )

) SS.

COUNTY OF WILL )

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

U.S BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

ERNEST P. ABDERHALDEN AKA PAUL E. ABDERHALDEN AKA ERNEST PAUL ABDERHALDEN AKA PAUL ABDERHALDEN AND TAMMY L. ABDERHALDEN AKA TAMMY L. DARDWIN

Defendant. No. 18 CH 0014

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Public notice is hereby given that pursuant to a judgment entered in the above cause on the 22nd day of March, 2018, MIKE KELLEY, Sheriff of Will County, Illinois, will on Thursday, the 16th day of August, 2018 , commencing at 12:00 o'clock noon, at the Will County Courthouse Annex, 57 N. Ottawa Street, Room 201, Joliet, IL 60432, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder or bidders the following-described real estate:

THE WEST 581 FEET OF EAST 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 18, EXCEPTING THE NORTH 2,302 FEET AND ALSO EXCEPTING THE WEST 308 FEET OF THAT PART OF THE EAST 1/2 LYING SOUTH OF THE NORTH 2,302 FEET, IN TOWNSHIP 32 NORTH, RANGE 10 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, IN WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Commonly known as: 21324 ANGLE RD, WILMINGTON, IL 60481

Description of Improvements: SINGLE FAMILY

P.I.N.: 08-25-18-101-019-0000

Terms of Sale: ten percent (10%) at the time of sale and the balance within twenty-four (24) hours. No judicial sale fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. All payments shall be made in cash or certified funds payable to the Sheriff of Will County.

In the event the property is a condominium, in accordance with 735 ILCS 5/15-1507(c)(1)(H-1) and (H-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the unit, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 and the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.

Pursuant to Local Court Rule 11.03 (J) if there is a surplus following application of the proceeds of sale, then the plaintiff shall send written notice pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512(d) to all parties to the proceeding advising them of the amount of the surplus and that the surplus will be held until a party obtains a court order for its distribution or, in the absence of an order, until the surplus is forfeited to the State.

FOR INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Heavner Beyers and Mihlar LLC

111 E. Main Street,

Decatur, Illinois 62523

P:217-422-1719

F:217-422-1754 MIKE KELLEY

Plaintiff's Attorney Sheriff of Will County.

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on July 25, Aug. 1 & 8, 2018.

