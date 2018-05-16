Sheriff Sale 17 CH 1987

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT YOU ARE ADVISED THAT THIS LAW FIRM IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

STATE OF ILLINOIS )

) SS.

COUNTY OF WILL )

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiff,

vs.

Rachael M. Kazmierczak aka Rachael Corradetti aka Rachael Marie De La Rosa aka Rachael Marie Kazmierczak aka Rachael M. Corradetti aka Rachel M. Kazmierczak aka Rachel Kazmierczak; Lighthouse Cove Townhome Association; Shadow Lakes II Association; The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Defendant. No. 17 CH 1987

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Public notice is hereby given that pursuant to a judgment entered in the above cause on the 16th day of February, 2018, MIKE KELLEY, Sheriff of Will County, Illinois, will on Thursday, the 7th day of June, 2018 , commencing at 12:00 o'clock noon, at the Will County Courthouse Annex, 57 N. Ottawa Street, Room 201, Joliet, IL 60432, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder or bidders the following-described real estate:

TRACT 237 BEING THAT PART OF LOT 16 COMMENCING AT AN IRON PIN AT THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT 16; THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF SAID LOT 16 A DISTANCE OF 76.56 FEET TO A POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE NORTH 47 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 33 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 157.68 FEET TO A POINT IN THE NORTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT 16; THENCE NORTH 43 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE LAST DESCRIBED LINE A DISTANCE OF 24.81 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 47 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 158.72 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF SAID LOT 16; THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 03 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE LAST DESCRIBED LINE A DISTANCE OF 24.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, IN LIGHTHOUSE COVE UNIT 2, BEING A RESUBDIVISION OF PART OF LOTS 40 AND 41 AND ALL OF LOTS 42 THRU 55 IN SHADOW LAKES, AND ALSO OUTLOT 'C' IN LIGHTHOUSE COVE UNIT 1, BEING A SUBDIVISION OF PART OF THE SOUTH HALF OF SECTION 4, AND PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, ALL IN TOWNSHIP 32 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED MAY 1, 1998 AS DOCUMENT NO. R98-047143 AND CERTIFICATE OF CORRECTION RECORDED JANUARY 27, 1999 AS DOCUMENT R99-012042, IN WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS.

Commonly known as: 237 North Harbor Landing, Unit 16-B, Braidwood , IL 60408

Description of Improvements: Townhome

P.I.N.: 02-24-04-402-018-0000

Terms of Sale: ten percent (10%) at the time of sale and the balance within twenty-four (24) hours. No judicial sale fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. All payments shall be made in cash or certified funds payable to the Sheriff of Will County.

In the event the property is a condominium, in accordance with 735 ILCS 5/15-1507(c)(1)(H-1) and (H-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the unit, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 and the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.

Pursuant to Local Court Rule 11.03 (J) if there is a surplus following application of the proceeds of sale, then the plaintiff shall send written notice pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512(d) to all parties to the proceeding advising them of the amount of the surplus and that the surplus will be held until a party obtains a court order for its distribution or, in the absence of an order, until the surplus is forfeited to the State.

FOR INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ANSELMO LINDBERG OLIVER LLC.

1771 W. Diehl Rd. Suite 120

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS 60563

P: 630-453-6960

F:630-428-4620 MIKE KELLEY

Plaintiff's Attorney Sheriff of Will County

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on May 16, 23 and 30, 2018.

