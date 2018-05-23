Sheriff Sale 17 CH 1734

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT YOU ARE ADVISED THAT THIS LAW FIRM IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

STATE OF ILLINOIS )

) SS.

COUNTY OF WILL )

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR LEGATEES OF DEANNA RAE CASTEEL A/K/A DEANNA R. CASTEEL, DECEASED; LISA BUCKIEWICZ; KEN WANDLESS; JOHN WANDLESS; KAREN BLACKWELL; JOSEPH M. CERNUGEL, AS SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR DEANNA RAE CASTEEL A/K/A DEANNA R. CASTEEL, DECEASED; UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS

Defendant. No. 17 CH 1734

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Public notice is hereby given that pursuant to a judgment entered in the above cause on the 27th day of March, 2018, MIKE KELLEY, Sheriff of Will County, Illinois, will on Thursday, the 14th day of June, 2018 , commencing at 12:00 o'clock noon, at the Will County Courthouse Annex, 57 N. Ottawa Street, Room 201, Joliet, IL 60432, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder or bidders the following-described real estate:

A PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 36, IN TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, AND IN RANGE 9 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, AND PART OF OUTLOT 1 IN ALDEN'S ADDITION TO WILMINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 8 IN BLOCK 42 IN THE ORIGINAL TOWN OF WINCHESTER (NOW CITY OF WILMINGTON); THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF KANKAKEE STREET AS NOW LOCATED, 66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID KANKAKEE STREET, 66 FEET; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF BLOCK 42 AFORESAID, 132 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE EASTERLY LINE OF KANKAKEE STREET, 66 FEET; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF BLOCK 42, AFORESAID, 132 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SITUATED IN THE CITY OF WILMINGTON, WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS.

Commonly known as: 627 South Kankakee Street, WILMINGTON, IL 60481

Description of Improvements: SINGLE FAMILY

P.I.N.: 03-17-36-201-006-0000

Terms of Sale: ten percent (10%) at the time of sale and the balance within twenty-four (24) hours. No judicial sale fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. All payments shall be made in cash or certified funds payable to the Sheriff of Will County.

In the event the property is a condominium, in accordance with 735 ILCS 5/15-1507(c)(1)(H-1) and (H-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the unit, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 and the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.

Pursuant to Local Court Rule 11.03 (J) if there is a surplus following application of the proceeds of sale, then the plaintiff shall send written notice pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512(d) to all parties to the proceeding advising them of the amount of the surplus and that the surplus will be held until a party obtains a court order for its distribution or, in the absence of an order, until the surplus is forfeited to the State.

FOR INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

SHAPIRO KREISMAN AND ASSOCIATES, LLC.

2121 Waukegan Rd, Suite 301

Bannockburn, Illinois 60015

P: 847-770-4348

F:847-291-3434 MIKE KELLEY

Plaintiff's Attorney Sheriff of Will County

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on May 23, 30 and June 6, 2018.

