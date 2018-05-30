Sheriff Sale 17 CH 1271

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT YOU ARE ADVISED THAT THIS LAW FIRM IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

STATE OF ILLINOIS )

) SS.

COUNTY OF WILL )

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

New York Community Bank

Plaintiff,

vs.

John A. Dolak; et. al.

Defendant. No. 17 CH 1271

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Public notice is hereby given that pursuant to a judgment entered in the above cause on the 14th day of March, 2018, MIKE KELLEY, Sheriff of Will County, Illinois, will on Thursday, the 21st day of June, 2018 , commencing at 12:00 o'clock noon, at the Will County Courthouse Annex, 57 N. Ottawa Street, Room 201, Joliet, IL 60432, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder or bidders the following-described real estate:

THAT PART OF THE EAST 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 10, EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE CENTERLINE OF TEHLE ROAD AND THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 21, AND RUNNING THENCE EAST 400 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID EAST 1/2 OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 21, 800 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WEST ALONG A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 21, TO THE CENTERLINE OF TEHLE ROAD; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF TEHLE ROAD, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, IN WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS EXCEPT THAT PART THEREOF DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE CENTERLINE OF TEHLE ROAD AND A LINE DRAWN PARALLEL WITH AND 800 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 21; THENCE EAST ALONG SAID LINE PARALLEL WITH AND 800 FEET SOUTH OF SAID NORTH LINE OF SECTION 21, A DISTANCE OF 450.0 FEET; THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID EAST 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4, 250.0 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY 266.0 FEET TO A POINT IN SAID CENTERLINE OF TEHLE ROAD THAT IS 410.0 FEET NORTHEASTERLY OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG SAID CENTERLINE OF TEHLE ROAD, 410.0 FEET TO SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, IN WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS, LESS AND EXCEPT: THAT PART OF THE EAST 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 10, EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE CENTER LINE OF TEHLE ROAD AND THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 21; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 21, A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 17 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 575.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 00 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 17 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 225 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 413.98 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 17 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 249.80 FEET; THENCE NORTH 66 DEGREES, 18 MINUTES, 59 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 266.14 FEET; THENCE NORTH 30 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 05 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF TEHLE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 113.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 66 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 59 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 204.22 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 41 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 180.54 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 46 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 293.81 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, IN WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Commonly known as: 25547 S. Tehle Road, Elwood, IL 60421

Description of Improvements: Single Family Home

P.I.N.: 10-11-21-100-009-0000

Terms of Sale: ten percent (10%) at the time of sale and the balance within twenty-four (24) hours. No judicial sale fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. All payments shall be made in cash or certified funds payable to the Sheriff of Will County.

In the event the property is a condominium, in accordance with 735 ILCS 5/15-1507(c)(1)(H-1) and (H-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the unit, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 and the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.

Pursuant to Local Court Rule 11.03 (J) if there is a surplus following application of the proceeds of sale, then the plaintiff shall send written notice pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512(d) to all parties to the proceeding advising them of the amount of the surplus and that the surplus will be held until a party obtains a court order for its distribution or, in the absence of an order, until the surplus is forfeited to the State.

FOR INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Codilis & Associates, P.C.

15W030 N. Frontage Road Suite 100

Burr Ridge, Illinois 60527

P: 630-794-5300

F:630-794-9090 MIKE KELLEY Plaintiff's Attorney Sheriff of Will County.

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on May 30, June 6 & 13, 2018