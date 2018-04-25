Sheriff Sale 17 CH 0975

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT YOU ARE ADVISED THAT THIS LAW FIRM IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

STATE OF ILLINOIS )

) SS.

COUNTY OF WILL )

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

Eugene J. Talley; et. al.

Defendant. No. 17 CH 0975

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Public notice is hereby given that pursuant to a judgment entered in the above cause on the 13th day of December, 2017, MIKE KELLEY, Sheriff of Will County, Illinois, will on Thursday, the 17th day of May, 2018 , commencing at 12:00 o'clock noon, at the Will County Courthouse Annex, 57 N. Ottawa Street, Room 201, Joliet, IL 60432, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder or bidders the following-described real estate:

08-24-13-204-060-0000 08-24-13-204-076-0000 PARCEL 1: LOTS 29 AND 58, IN BLOCK 8, AND THAT PART OF VACATED GRAND AVENUE (33 FEET WIDE) LYING SOUTH OF AND ADJOINING SAID LOTS, (VACATED PURSUANT TO FINAL ORDER RECORDED JULY 30, 1991 AS DOCUMENT NUMBER R91-042586) IN REST HAVEN BEACH, A SUBDIVISION OF PART OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 13, IN TOWNSHIP 32 NORTH, AND IN RANGE 9 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED SEPTEMBER 24, 1927 AS DOCUMENT NO. 411074, IN WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS. PARCEL 2: LOT 2 AND 3, AND THAT PART OF VACATED GRAND AVENUE (33 FEET WIDE) LYING NORTH OF AND ADJOINING LOT 2 (VACATED PURSUANT TO FINAL ORDER RECORDED JULY 30, 1991 AS DOCUMENT NUMBER R91-0425 86) IN RIVER OAK, A SUBDIVISION OF PART OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 13, IN TOWNSHIP 32 NORTH AND IN RANGE 9 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED SEPTEMBER 11, 1930 AS DOCUMENT NO. 444182, IN WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS. PARCEL 3: PART OF THAT PART OF REST HAVEN BEACH, DESIGNATED "PARK", BEING A SUBDIVISION OF PART OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 32 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED APRIL 16, 1927 AS DOCUMENT #411074, IN WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF BLOCK 8 IN SAID REST HAVEN BEACH, AND RUNNING THENCE WEST, ALONG A WESTWARD EXTENSION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID BLOCK 8 163.3 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE EASTERLY WATERS EDGE OF THE KANKAKEE RIVER; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY, ALONG SAID WATERS EDGE, 39 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 674.52 FEET OF SAID NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 13; THENCE EAST, ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, 165 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTHWARD EXTENSION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID BLOCK 8; AND THENCE NORTHWESTERLY, ALONG SAID WESTERLY LINE, 39.85 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Commonly known as: 34404 S. Lakeside Terrace, Wilmington, IL 60481

Description of Improvements: Residential

P.I.N.: 08-24-13-212-019-0000

Terms of Sale: ten percent (10%) at the time of sale and the balance within twenty-four (24) hours. No judicial sale fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. All payments shall be made in cash or certified funds payable to the Sheriff of Will County.

In the event the property is a condominium, in accordance with 735 ILCS 5/15-1507(c)(1)(H-1) and (H-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the unit, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 and the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.

Pursuant to Local Court Rule 11.03 (J) if there is a surplus following application of the proceeds of sale, then the plaintiff shall send written notice pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512(d) to all parties to the proceeding advising them of the amount of the surplus and that the surplus will be held until a party obtains a court order for its distribution or, in the absence of an order, until the surplus is forfeited to the State.

FOR INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Codilis & Associates, P.C.

15W030 N. Frontage Road Suite 100

Burr Ridge, Illinois 60527

P:630-794-5300

F:630-794-9090 MIKE KELLEY

Plaintiff's Attorney Sheriff of Will County.

Published in the Free Press newspapers on April 25, May 2 and May 9, 2018.

