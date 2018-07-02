Sheriff Sale 17 CH 0209

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT YOU ARE ADVISED THAT THIS LAW FIRM IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

STATE OF ILLINOIS )

) SS.

COUNTY OF WILL )

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

Cody Cooper aka Cody A. Cooper; Ashley Cooper aka Ashley M. Russell; Unknown Owners and Non-Record Claimants

Defendant. No. 17 CH 0209

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Public notice is hereby given that pursuant to a judgment entered in the above cause on the 20th day of October, 2017, MIKE KELLEY, Sheriff of Will County, Illinois, will on Thursday, the 1st day of March, 2018 , commencing at 12:00 o'clock noon, at the Will County Courthouse Annex, 57 N. Ottawa Street, Room 201, Joliet, IL 60432, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder or bidders the following-described real estate:

LOT 4 IN MALLARD'S LANDING, A SUBDIVISION OF PART OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 32 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED OCTOBER 21, 1996 AS DOCUMENT NO. R96-94567 AND CERTIFICATE OF APPROVAL AND JOINDER RECORDED JANUARY 21, 1997 AS DOCUMENT R97-5283 (EXCEPT THE COAL AND OTHER MINERALS UNDERLYING THE SURFACE OF SAID LAND AND ALL RIGHTS AND EASEMENTS FOR THE ENTRY AND REMOVAL OF SAID COAL AND MINERALS}, IN WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Commonly known as: 281 South Roberts Drive, Godley, IL 60407

Description of Improvements: Single family

P.I.N.: 02-24-19-111-010-0000

Terms of Sale: ten percent (10%) at the time of sale and the balance within twenty-four (24) hours. No judicial sale fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. All payments shall be made in cash or certified funds payable to the Sheriff of Will County.

In the event the property is a condominium, in accordance with 735 ILCS 5/15-1507(c)(1)(H-1) and (H-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the unit, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 and the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.

Pursuant to Local Court Rule 11.03 (J) if there is a surplus following application of the proceeds of sale, then the plaintiff shall send written notice pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512(d) to all parties to the proceeding advising them of the amount of the surplus and that the surplus will be held until a party obtains a court order for its distribution or, in the absence of an order, until the surplus is forfeited to the State.

FOR INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ANSELMO LINDBERG OLIVER LLC.

1771 W. Diehl Rd. Suite 120

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS 60563

P:630-453-6960

F:630-428-4620 MIKE KELLEY

Plaintiff's Attorney Sheriff of Will County

