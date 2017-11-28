Sheriff Sale 16 CH 127

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

WELLS FARGO BANK NA;

Plaintiff,

vs.

RUSSELL NIDIFFER AKA RUSSELL E. NIDIFFER;

JULIE A. NIDIFFER AKA JULIE NIDIFFER AKA

JULIE MEYER AKA JULIE A. MEYER; MORTGAGE

ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.; DITECH FINANCIAL LLC; ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY; UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NONRECORD CLAIMANTS;

Defendants,

16 CH 127

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at the hour of 2:00 p.m., Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:

Commonly known as 145 West 2nd Street, Coal City, Illinois 60416.

P.I.N. 06-34-479-001.

The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act. Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection. For information call The Sales Department at Plaintiff's Attorney, Anselmo Lindberg & Associates, LLC, 1771 West Diehl Road, Naperville, Illinois 60563-1890. (630) 453-6960. For Bidding instructions visit www.alolawgroup.com 24 hours prior to sale. F16100214

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Dec. 6 & 13, 2017.


