Sheriff Sale 16 ch 120

SHERIFF'S SALE OF REAL ESTATE of 760 E. Third St., Coal City, Illinois 60416 (Single Residential Home). On the 30th day of August, 2017 to be held at 10:00 a.m., in the rotunda of the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington, Morris, Illinois, under Case Title: United Community Bank, an Illinois Banking corporation, as assignee of Standard Bank and Trust Co. Plaintiff V. Terry Rader; Nancy Rader;The Chicago Trust Company; Unknown owners; Nonrecord claimaints Defendant.

Case No. 16 CH 120 in the Circuit Court of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Grundy County, Illinois.

Terms of Sale: Cash

In the event the property is a condominium, in accordance with 735 ILCS 5/15-1507(c)(1)(H-1) and (H-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the unit, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 and the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.

Pursuant to Local Court Rule 11.03 (J) if there is a surplus following application of the proceeds of sale, then the plaintiff shall send written notice pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512(d) to all parties to the proceeding advising them of the amount of the surplus and that the surplus will be held until a party obtains a court order for its distribution or, in the absence of an order, until the surplus is forfeited to the State.

For Information Please Contact:

Brett R. Geiger- Trial Attorney 6292868

Malmquist, Geiger & Durkee LLC

415 Liberty Street

Morris, IL 60450

P: 815-942-5072

F: 815-942-5073

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT YOU ARE ADVISED THAT THIS LAW FIRM IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on August 9, 16 and 23, 2017.