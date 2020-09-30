Senior care
Friends Over Fifty has an immediate need for Caregivers for 24-hour care shifts. Our Senior Care Company helps the elderly maintain their independence by providing in-home companionship and other non-medical assistance with Activities of Daily Living. Training is provided as well as a competitive salary and employer matching IRA. Apply online today at https://fofseniorcare.ersp.biz/employment or call 815-836-2635.
