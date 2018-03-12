Seasonal PT Receptionist to work two days a week during the upcoming tax season. We are looking for an experienced individual who is dependable, detail-minded, and

well-organized. Candidates should possess previous accounting and administrative experience to handle various operations including answering

telephone calls, scheduling/appointments, filing, and data entry. Looking for someone with existing Microsoft Office and QuickBooks experience is a plus. Qualified candidates should forward their resumes to ferrari_accounting@att.net. cc49b-52a