Sat., July 12 - Coal City, IL

Coal City - 20 N. Carbon Hill Road (kitty corner from CC High School) Sat., July 12 - 9am to Noon. FREE Garage Sale - Christmas tree & decor, hospital bed, Hoyer Lift, Hoover steam vac, lamps, crystal ware, pots/pans, house decor, Yonana Machine, towels & linens, games, summer hats & fun stuff, glassware, queen frame and box spring, treadmill, exercise bike. Furniture available, priced reasonably - sofa/chair/ottoman set, beautiful bookcase set, nice credenzas/TV stands, end tables.