Sales Rep, Morris Trailer Sales, Inc.

Morris Trailer Sales, Inc. is hiring for two positions for Sales Representatives to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. Come work with an Industry Leader with an established 30+ years of sales and service with nationally recognized brands. Responsibilities: Present and sell company products and services to new and existing customers, prospect and contact potential customers, Sale Assistant to help with customer inquiries, set follow-up appointments to keep customers aware of latest developments, create sales material to present to customers. Qualifications: Previous experience in sales, customer service or other related fields acceptable but unnecessary, will train in all aspects, bilingual and Veterans welcome to apply, ability to build rapport with clients, tow vehicle and CDL unnecessary but helpful, forklift operator helpful. MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER. Call Suzanne at 815-954-9777 or email your application or resume to smapply@yahoo.com