Mike Collins Roofing, re-shingles and modified rubber and gutter cleaning, aluminum gutter screen, blown-in insulation in attics.

INSULATION. Get a free estimate for blown in insulation for attics from Mike Collins Roofing. Keep your house cooler in summertime and warmer in the winter. lic # 104.007296. Ask for Mike at 815-730-1303. 17a-42b