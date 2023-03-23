Reed-Custer School District

Reed-Custer Early Learning Center, located at RCHS and RCMS, is adding a position for a full-time early childhood teacher. Job details: Monday-Friday; 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m; 180 days per school year; $19 per hour. Qualifications: Sixty semester hours of credits from an accredited college or university with six semester hours in courses related directly to child care and/or child development, from birth to age six. If you are interested in working for Reed-Custer CUSD255 and are qualified for this position, please email the director at pam.frencl@rc255.net