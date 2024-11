Real Estate Auction, Gardner, IL

REAL ESTATE AUCTION

Saturday, Nov. 16 AT 10 a.m.

7800 E. Goodfarm Rd., Gardner, IL

(ONE MILE SOUTH OF RECOS ROAD HOUSE)

ESTATE OF JERRY & BARB BRYANT

GO TO AUCTION ZIP.COM I.D. 9525 FOR LISTING AND PHOTOS

Two story Home, 5 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 plus car garage on 3 Acres. Contact auctioneer Bob Hintze to view home 815-228-7634.

Larry Wharrie Attorney for Estate

HINTZ AUCTION SERVICE INC.

LIC# 440000682 o PHONE 815-228-7634