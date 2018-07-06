Rail Land Logistics Inc. Seeking Owner Operators & Company Drivers

Rail Land Logistics Inc.

We are an intermodal trucking company with an office in Willow Brook IL, we are in need of owner operators and a few company drivers, we have local and regional work available, all drivers do return home every night. Company trucks are parked at our Channahon IL drop yard. We offer a free license plate for the first year and or a cash bonus paid weekly, direct deposit, and driver settlement paid after the first week. For information please Call 630-400-3599.

Owner Operators and company drivers CDL Class A, 2 years intermodal experience, Good MVR and PSP report. Please provide copy of state MVR report. cc24a-27b