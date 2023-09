Public Auction: Coal City, IL

PUBLIC AUCTION

OWNER: JUDY NOVY

SATURDAY OCT 7, STARTING AT 10:00 AM

(RAIN DATE SUNDAY OCT. 8)

580 S. MAZON, COAL CITY IL

GO TO AUCTIONZIP.COM I.D. #9525 FOR LISTING AND PHOTOS

PARTIAL LISTING ONLY

ANT. ROUND CAST IRON WOOD POT BELLY STOVE EXCELLENT CONDITION-TWO ANT. WALL CLOCKS-ANT CAST IRON BED-NUMEROUS PICTURES-REVERSE PAINTING-LG PRIMITIVE TYPE WALL MIRROR-SOFA TABLE-NUMEROUS DEP GLASS- VASELINE GLASS-HAND PAINTED PLATED-LG. PLATTERS-COLLECTION OF COFFEE GRINDERS-COMPLETE SET OF BLUE WILLOW DINNER PLUS COMPLETER PCS-SET OF CHRISTMAS DINNERWARE-COLLECTION OF ROOSTERS-LG. ASST OF CHRISTMAS AND HALLOWEEN DÉCOR- THIS IS ANOTHER GREAT SALE. COME AND JOIN US.

AUCTIONEER BOB HINTZE

LIC#440000682

PHONE 815-228-7634 OR 815-252-1911