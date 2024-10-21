Public and Real Estate Auction, Gardner, IL
Public Auction
Saturday Nov 2nd 10.00 am.
Real Estate will sell Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
7800 E. Goodfarm Rd,Gardner Il
(0ne mile south of RECOS Road house)
ESTATE OF JERRY & BARB BRYANT
GO TO AUCTION ZIP.COM I.D. 9525 FOR LISTING AND PHOTOS
Two story Home, 5 Bedrooms , 2 1/2 plus car garage on 3 Acres .
Contact auctioneer Bob Hintze to view home 815-228-7634
Primitives-Pottery-Glassware-Furniture-new collector dolls-vtg dolls-collectibles.
HINTZE AUCTION SERVICE INC
LIC # 440000682
Phone. 815-228-7634
Larry Wharrie attorney for estate
