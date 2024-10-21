Public and Real Estate Auction, Gardner, IL

Public Auction

Saturday Nov 2nd 10.00 am.

Real Estate will sell Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

7800 E. Goodfarm Rd,Gardner Il

(0ne mile south of RECOS Road house)

ESTATE OF JERRY & BARB BRYANT

GO TO AUCTION ZIP.COM I.D. 9525 FOR LISTING AND PHOTOS

Two story Home, 5 Bedrooms , 2 1/2 plus car garage on 3 Acres .

Contact auctioneer Bob Hintze to view home 815-228-7634

Primitives-Pottery-Glassware-Furniture-new collector dolls-vtg dolls-collectibles.

HINTZE AUCTION SERVICE INC

LIC # 440000682

Phone. 815-228-7634

Larry Wharrie attorney for estate