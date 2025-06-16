PT Zoning Clerk - City of Braidwood, IL

City of Braidwood – Part-Time Zoning Clerk Position

The City of Braidwood is currently accepting applications for the position of Part-Time Zoning Clerk. This position is 24 hours per week and reports directly to the City Administrator, Mayor, and Finance Commissioner.

Responsibilities: The Zoning Clerk will perform a variety of administrative and clerical duties related to zoning, planning, and general office support as needed. Key areas of responsibility include:

• Zoning and planning

• Code enforcement

• Land use regulations

This position provides essential support to the City Administrator and the Planning and Zoning Commission by assisting in the implementation and enforcement of:

• City ordinances

• Zoning codes

• Land development policies

Applications are available on our website at www.braidwood.us or in person at City Hall. Additional information about this position is available on our website under Job Posting. The deadline for accepting applications is Friday, June 27, 2025, at 3:00 PM.