PT Youth Services Librarian - Coal City, IL

The Coal City Public Library District is accepting applications for the following part-time position:

Job Title: Youth Services Librarian

Pay: $21.25 per hour – Non-Exempt

Hours: 30 hours per week

Benefits: Flexible scheduling, paid time off, and IMRF participation.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree preferred. Enjoys working with all children and teens. Creative, dynamic, and organized. Plan and conduct programs for children from birth through teens. Ability to work with computers. Experiences in field of teaching or librarianship is desirable.

Please submit your application and resume