PT summer lawn maintenance worker for Diamond

The Village of Diamond is seeking a part-time summer lawn maintenance worker. Duties include but not limited to mowing and weed trimming. 20-hour work week. Rate of pay: $12.00 per hour. Must be min. 18 yrs. of age and possess a valid driver's license. Mandatory drug screen, physical and background check required. Applications can be obtained online or in person. Application deadline date is May 31, 2019. Submit application to: Village of Diamond, 1750 E. Division St. Diamond,

www.villageofdiamond.org. ch21a-22b