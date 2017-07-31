PT Opthalmic assistant

OPTOMETRIC PRACTICE (Joliet) is seeking PT ophthalmic assistant to assist doctor with billing,optical and marketing in small business environment. Experience in any of the above tasks is a plus. PT available for any or all of the listed tasks. Other hours may be available Tues, Thurs, Sat in Coal City. Full time, probable, combined. Some Medical, Optical, Optometric Experience $10 - $15 + Bonus. no experience? We will train the proper individual. eyevisionservice@wowway.com or fax 815 476 2020. cc 31b-35a