PT & FT veterinary receptionist

WE ARE currently seeking to hire a part-time and a full-time Veterinary Receptionist. Proven leadership skills are a MUST. Must be detail-oriented, organized, possess great communication skills, enjoy interacting with people, and also be able to multi-task under stress in a fast-paced environment. Strong work ethic is a must, provide concierge-type

service and ability to work under minimal supervision is essential. Must be able to use computer programs and our veterinary software. Responsibilities include: cleaning, data entry, filing, answering multi-line telephones, assisting clients and patients, with friendliness and concern. You are expected to master a certain amount of veterinary medical knowledge, as well as be able to answer client questions and communicate patient needs. Therefore, a minimum of 1 year veterinary experience is required. Applicants must be comfortable working with dogs and cats of varying temperaments. Please bring in a resume and pick up an application at Shirkey Veterinary Clinic, 135 S Broadway, Coal City. (815) 634-2424. cc42b-45a