PT Fiscal Clerk - Wilmington, IL

The City of Wilmington is currently accepting applications for a temporary part-time Fiscal Clerk at City Hall. Applicants must be 18 or older to apply and have a valid Illinois Driver's License. Pre-employment drug screening will be required. The position is a 3-month temporary part-time, between 16-24 hrs. per week. The schedule is flexible. The starting rate for this position is $25.02/hr. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The selected individual will be required to pass a background check and drug screen. The position is open until filled. The City of Wilmington is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Interested persons should submit a resume, along with an application to the City of Wilmington, 1165 S. Water Street, Wilmington, IL 60481, with Attention to Nancy Gross, Finance Director, or via email to jziller@wilmington-il.gov Applications and a detailed position description may be obtained on the City of Wilmington website at https://static1.squarespace.com/static/57ced2d71b631bb8d8f3a628/t/673dfe...