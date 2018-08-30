Fossil Ridge Public Library is accepting applications for a PT Circulation Clerk. Includes daytime, evening, and Saturday hours. Salary $10.35/hour. High school diploma and one year previous work experience required. Good communication skills, computer skills, the ability to work with patrons of all ages, and the ability to have a flexible schedule are essential. Previous library experience desirable. Send application to Rochelle Ruff, Head of Circulation, Fossil Ridge Public Library, 386 W. Kennedy Rd., Braidwood, IL 60408 or email to rruff@fossilridge.org Application and job description posted at www.fossilridge.org. EOE. cc36b-38a