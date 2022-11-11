Program Coordinator
Program Coordinator - A federally funded substance abuse prevention coalition seeks full time Program Coordinator to implement grant related programs and strategies to reduce substance use among youth in the community. Perfect entry level position for social worker, teacher, or public health administrator. Associates Degree recommended, flexible schedule, paid holidays and PTO. Email to info@wilmington-coalition.org
