Production Manager Needed

Vanfab, Inc is seeking a Production Manager to join our team! The ideal candidate will oversee the activities of a team of production workers.

Responsibilities:

Implement, review, and adjust the production schedule where needed.

Manage resources to meet production targets.

Develop and enforce standard operating procedures.

Ensure adherence to health and safety procedures.

Set production quality standards.

Analyze production and quality control data to detect and correct problems.

Prepare and maintain production reports.

Monitor and review performance of staff and organize necessary improvements.

Implement cost control programs.

Qualifications:

Knowledge and experience in production and manufacturing process and techniques.

Knowledge of quality systems and standards.

Knowledge of health and safety standards and compliance.

Knowledge of process improvement techniques.

Knowledge of machines and tools

Solid computer skills.

IfInterested:

- Mail a resume to Vanfab, Inc 1 Center St Union Hill, IL 60969 OR

- Email a resume to rachel@vanfab.com OR

- Apply in person at Vanfab, Inc 1 Center St Union Hill, IL 60969. cc50a-1b