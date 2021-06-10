PLZ Aeroscience Job Fair

JOB FAIR

Thurs., June 17, 2021

10:00am-5:00pm

1300 North Street, Coal City, IL 60416

(No experience required)

General labor

•Starting rates at $15/hr

•Full-time

•Full benefits including 401K, paid time off, health, dental, vision, paid holidays & more!!!

•1st shift: 6am–2pm/ 2nd shift: 2pm–10pm

•On the spot interviews & job offers!

Please apply on our website before attending. www.plzaeroscience.com/careers

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturing. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, industrial, and automotive markets. Come be a part of an amazing team!