PLZ Aeroscience Job Fair
JOB FAIR
Thurs., June 17, 2021
10:00am-5:00pm
1300 North Street, Coal City, IL 60416
(No experience required)
General labor
•Starting rates at $15/hr
•Full-time
•Full benefits including 401K, paid time off, health, dental, vision, paid holidays & more!!!
•1st shift: 6am–2pm/ 2nd shift: 2pm–10pm
•On the spot interviews & job offers!
Please apply on our website before attending. www.plzaeroscience.com/careers
PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturing. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, industrial, and automotive markets. Come be a part of an amazing team!
Ad Category:
06/18/2021 (1 week)