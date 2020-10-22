Applications are being taken for one, part-time (2 hours per day) Playground Supervisor position at Stevens Intermediate School. Resumes should be sent to:

Mr. Kevin Feeney

209U Wildcat Court

Wilmington, IL 60481

kfeeney@209u.net

Wilmington Community Unit School District No. 209U is in compliance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which states that no person in the United State shall, on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex or handicapping condition be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or otherwise be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity in which District 209U receives federal assistance. ch44ab