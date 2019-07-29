PE aide/cafeteria supervisor
VACANCY NOTICE: The Coal City Community Unit School District #1, an equal opportunity employer, is accepting applications forfor a PE aide/cafeteria supervisor to work 2.75 hrs. per day of student attendance at the Middle School. A paraprofessional license is required. Applications are available on the district's website at www.coalcityschools.org. Applications will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
