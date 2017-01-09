The Braidwood Police Department is currently accepting applications for a Part-Time Crossing Guard. The Crossing Guard's hours will be approximately 1 hour each day, Monday through Friday as needed and follows all school scheduled holidays. Applications can be picked up at the Braidwood Police Department, 141 W. Main St. Braidwood, IL 0830 am - 6:00 pm Monday - Friday. All applications must be returned in person by Sept. 21, 2017 at 6:00 pm. ch36b-38a