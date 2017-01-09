The City of Braidwood is accepting applications for Part-Time Code Enforcement Officer. Duties include administration of code enforcement activities for the City of Braidwood, physical inspections of properties for code compliance and enforcing various municipal codes and ordinances. This position falls under the direction of the Braidwood Commissioner of Public Health and Safety. Applicant must possess a reasonable use of discretion while involved in enforcement duties. A high school diploma / GED is required. Must have a valid Illinois Driver's license with a clear driving record. Applicants must pass a criminal background check and an oral interview. Applications can be picked up at the Braidwood Police Department, 141 W. Main St. Braidwood, IL 8:30 am - 6:00 pm Monday - Friday. All applications must be returned in person by Sept. 21, 2017. ch36b-38a