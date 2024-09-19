Optometry Office Manager - Joliet, IL

Optometry Office Manager to join our Joliet team. You will be responsible for overseeing the activities of the organization. Responsibilities: Work with employees and LEAD by example; Manage records and information; Plan and maintain work facilities; Provide administrative assistance to management team; Encourage and improve cross-department internal communication: Perform other office tasks (replenish office supplies, distribute mail, custodial duties, etc.) Qualifications: Leadership skills to build a working team; Previous experience in administrative services or other related fields; Ability to prioritize and multi-task; Strong organizational skills; Deadline and detail-oriented;Strong leadership qualities. Quickbooks skills a plus. Our goal is to build from low volume practice to a highly efficient business, increasing profit and employee compensation. Compensation: $17.00 to $22.00 + depending on confirmed resume adforhelpwanted@yahoo.com