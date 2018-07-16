Optometric assistant needed

Joliet/Coal City Optometric practice: seeking ophthalmic assistant, duties include: helping dr. w/ visual field/o.c.t./fundus photos/optical/billing/marketing/etc. small business environment, accommodations for your available time, committed to your position. Optical, medical office/customer service experience preferred, Training tools provided, dependable, committed, self-motivated, team employee, willing to learn. Management potential.PT or more, Experience in any of the above tasks is a PLUS. Minimum 20-30+ hours/week.

10:00-7:30* M - W;

10:00-2:00* Fri & Sat *or until finished with patients.

Thursday in Coal City

Fax: 815 476 2020

