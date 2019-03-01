Optometric/Vision & Eye Health Care

Joliet Practice seeks experienced Office Manager/Optical Assistant for full-time position. Optometric, Health Care experience preferred; customer service, E.H.R, professional office skills, internet, Microsoft Word, Excel, software use, etc. ordering glasses, with basic billing experience. Some Coal City hours on Thursdays Only.

Wages commensurate with experience. If wanting only Part Time, Minimum 30 hours/ week. Semi-Retirees Welcome. Submit resume with references.

adforhelpwanted@yahoo.com. 49b-3a