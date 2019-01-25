Office Manager/ Optical Assistant

Joliet Practice seeks experienced Office Manager/ Optical Assistant for preferably full-time position.
Optometric, Health Care experience preferred; customer service, E.H.R, professional office skills, internet,  MS Word, Excel, software use, etc. ordering glasses,  some experience a must.  Wages commensurate with experience.  Submit resume with references.
No late Saturdays; No Sundays; Occasional 8 pm weekdays.
If wanting only Part Time, Minimum 30 hours/ week. Semi-Retirees Welcome
Submit resume with references: adforhelpwanted@yahoo.com
Fax: 815/476-2020.  cc5a-8b

