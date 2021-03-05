Office Assistant - Morris Trailer Sales, Inc.

Morris Trailer Sales, Inc. is now hiring an Office Assistant to assist our Office Manager with filing and general office duties along with assisting with parts. Must be able to work 2-3 days a week, help with filing paper work and moving files to various locations, help with pricing and storing parts in various locations, and able to work straight through without leaving for lunch. Stay at home Moms, Veterans or those only wanting to work limited hours may apply. 25 years or older. Call Suzanne at 815-954-9777 or send your resume to smapply@yahoo.com.