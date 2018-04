New Tires and Wheels. 4,000 miles. Pirelli Cinturato Strada P7 All Season Plus, 215/55/R17, 70000-mile warranty. Has coverage for lifetime tire replacement at Discount Tire. Black/silver alloy wheels, MB Optima 17” x 7”, 5-bolt with lugs and hub ring. Lifetime structural and 1-year finish warranty. (815) 458-7909. $1,000.00.cc14b-16a