New Lenox Sportmans Club Seeking Caretaker

Caretaker: FT Position, living quarters supplied, must live on grounds. Duties include: Cleaning of bathroom and showers (shower season), patrol property twice daily off season, four times peak season. Must keep residents area maintained (mow-trim) equipment. $8,700/year. Allowance for propane (heat/hot water). Friendly atmosphere, small rec. club. Please submit resume to: New Lenox Sportmans Club, P.O. Box 511, New Lenox, Il 60451. ca7a-10b