New Lenox Sportmans Club Seeking Caretaker

Published by admin on Thu, 02/07/2019 - 1:20pm

Caretaker:  FT Position, living quarters supplied, must live on grounds.  Duties include:  Cleaning of bathroom and showers (shower season), patrol property twice daily off season, four times peak season.  Must keep residents area maintained (mow-trim) equipment.  $8,700/year.  Allowance for propane (heat/hot water).  Friendly atmosphere, small rec. club.  Please submit resume to:  New Lenox Sportmans Club, P.O. Box 511, New Lenox, Il 60451.  ca7a-10b

03/06/2019 (3 weeks)