MORRIS, MINOOKA, CHANNAHON: 2 BR, 2 full BA, 2 car garage, air, stove, refridgerator, dishwasher, w/d, fireplace, lg shaded lot with deck. Between Morris, & Channahon. Very nice mobile home. A must see! Minooka schools. 5335 Sandridge Rd. $925/mo. 1st, last, sec. 815-476-6462. cc12a-15b