Mobile home for sale Gardner

Beautifully remodeled, 3BR, 2 bath, double wide mobile home. 24 ft x 60 ft. New cabinets, countertops, new laminate flooring throughout. Remodeled bath. New 50 gallon hot water tank. Central air, refrigerator, stove. Shed on site and much more. $43.000 price negotiable. Site rent $500 includes water, sewer, trash removal. Located in Bookwalter Woods in Gardner. Must be approved through management. Call Eric at 815-237-2290 for more information.